Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions

Governors across the U.S. have taken drastically different approaches in battling the coronavirus. Some have imposed mask mandates and business restrictions throughout much of the past year. Others have not. Which approach is best is hard to determine from the data. Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show California and Florida have similar per capita COVID-19 case and death rates since the pandemic began. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed aggressive restrictions, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened much quicker. Health experts say people’s personal decisions on precautions are sometimes more pivotal than government directives.