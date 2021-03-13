UWEC women’s hockey players staying COVID-19 cautious ahead of O’Brien Cup finals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's women's hockey team is headed to the O'Brien Cup finals, and this year, winning the WIAC tournament means so much more.

With the national tournament canceled, winning the O'Brien Cup is the ultimate goal this season, but with COVID-19 concerns still looming, the team must still skate on thin ice to be healthy for the contest.

"Our stress for the group is to keep doing what you've been doing to get us to this point," said head coach Erik Strand. "You're just one test away from a lot of things going sideways, so by no way are we taking this for granted and busy patting ourselves on the back, because the next 48 hours are so critical until we test on Monday."

The game time has been announced for game one of the finals against second-seed UW-River Falls, which takes place at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire at 7 p.m. on Monday.