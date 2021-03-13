UK criticizes China for violating Sino-British Declaration

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary has criticized China for continuing to violate the Sino-British Joint Declaration as Beijing further tightens control over Hong Kong. Dominic Raab said Beijing’s decision to impose radical changes to restrict participation in Hong Kong’s electoral system “is part of a pattern designed to harass and stifle all voices critical of China’s policies.” China’s ceremonial legislature on Thursday endorsed moves to reduce the role of Hong Kong voters in picking the territory’s lawmakers. Raab said the moves amount to the third breach of the Joint Declaration in less than nine months. Britain and China signed the agreement in 1984 stipulating the former British colony would retain a high degree of autonomy for at least 50 years.