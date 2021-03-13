Tornadoes reported in Texas Panhandle, no injuries reported

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — The National Weather Service says several suspected tornadoes have touched down in the Texas Panhandle, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported. A meteorologist says four possible tornadoes touched down Saturday afternoon north of Lubbock. Two possible twisters also touched down south of Amarillo. Amarillo Area Emergency Management Director Chip Orton says at least one home was damaged, but a family inside was safe in the basement and no injuries are reported. Orton says damage was also reported at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The storm was expected to continue to produce heavy rain and possible flash flooding, hail, strong winds, and possibly more tornadoes Saturday night.