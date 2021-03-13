Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 6, Centennial 0
Bagley/Fosston Co-op 7, Park Rapids 4
Bemidji 5, Fergus Falls 4
Chanhassen 4, Holy Angels 3
Chisago Lakes 2, Pine City 1
Dodge County 4, Waseca 0
Duluth Denfeld 6, Greenway 0
Duluth Marshall 8, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 2
East Grand Forks 5, Roseau 3
Eden Prairie 6, Chaska 0
Faribault 7, Red Wing 1
Hutchinson 3, New Ulm 2
Kittson County Central 7, International Falls 3
Maple Grove 8, Blaine 0
Morris/Benson Area Co-op 2, Willmar 0
Providence Academy 5, Hopkins 4
Rochester Lourdes 4, Windom 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Shakopee 3, Farmington 2, OT
St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Thief River Falls 1
Warroad 3, Little Falls 1
Wayzata 3, Grand Rapids 3, OT
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 5, Willmar 2
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Dodge County 2
Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 3, Roseau 2
Burnsville 5, Rosemount 3
Chisago Lakes 6, Pine City 1
East Grand Forks 5, Detroit Lakes 1
Eastview 4, Farmington 3
Forest Lake 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 2, OT
Hastings 3, North/Tartan Co-op 2
Hill-Murray 2, North Wright County 0
Hutchinson 4, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 1
International Falls 4, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
Lakeville North 4, Prior Lake 3, OT
Lakeville South 4, Eagan 1
Luverne 10, Windom 2
Mankato West 9, Waseca 2
Minneapolis 3, Eden Prairie 1
Moorhead 6, Buffalo 1
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 5, Hopkins/Park 4
Mounds View 3, East Ridge 1
Northfield 9, Winona 0
Orono 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
Rochester Century 11, Red Wing 3
Shakopee 5, Apple Valley 3
Simley 2, Mahtomedi 1
Wayzata 5, Breck 2
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/