Saturday’s Scores

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 6, Centennial 0

Bagley/Fosston Co-op 7, Park Rapids 4

Bemidji 5, Fergus Falls 4

Chanhassen 4, Holy Angels 3

Chisago Lakes 2, Pine City 1

Dodge County 4, Waseca 0

Duluth Denfeld 6, Greenway 0

Duluth Marshall 8, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 2

East Grand Forks 5, Roseau 3

Eden Prairie 6, Chaska 0

Faribault 7, Red Wing 1

Hutchinson 3, New Ulm 2

Kittson County Central 7, International Falls 3

Maple Grove 8, Blaine 0

Morris/Benson Area Co-op 2, Willmar 0

Providence Academy 5, Hopkins 4

Rochester Lourdes 4, Windom 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Shakopee 3, Farmington 2, OT

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Thief River Falls 1

Warroad 3, Little Falls 1

Wayzata 3, Grand Rapids 3, OT

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 5, Willmar 2

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Dodge County 2

Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 3, Roseau 2

Burnsville 5, Rosemount 3

Chisago Lakes 6, Pine City 1

East Grand Forks 5, Detroit Lakes 1

Eastview 4, Farmington 3

Forest Lake 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 2, OT

Hastings 3, North/Tartan Co-op 2

Hill-Murray 2, North Wright County 0

Hutchinson 4, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 1

International Falls 4, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

Lakeville North 4, Prior Lake 3, OT

Lakeville South 4, Eagan 1

Luverne 10, Windom 2

Mankato West 9, Waseca 2

Minneapolis 3, Eden Prairie 1

Moorhead 6, Buffalo 1

Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 5, Hopkins/Park 4

Mounds View 3, East Ridge 1

Northfield 9, Winona 0

Orono 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

Rochester Century 11, Red Wing 3

Shakopee 5, Apple Valley 3

Simley 2, Mahtomedi 1

Wayzata 5, Breck 2

___

