Saturday’s Scores

10:45 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 104, St. Cloud Tech 72

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43, Holdingford 42

Austin 75, Rochester Mayo 63

Barnesville 67, Detroit Lakes 62

Blackduck 80, Pine River-Backus 71

Bloomington Jefferson 55, New Prague 37

Caledonia 88, Byron 76

Cambridge-Isanti 56, Big Lake 44

Cloquet 55, Grand Rapids 39

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Perham 55, OT

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 66, Nova Classical Academy 56

East Grand Forks 71, Thief River Falls 64

Edina 75, Blake 70

Elk River 62, Anoka 58

Fertile-Beltrami 85, Climax/Fisher 49

Frazee 95, Breckenridge 91, OT

Henning 78, Underwood 46

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 65, Breck 62

International Falls 76, Proctor 65

La Crescent 74, Fillmore Central 70

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 71, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20

Marshall 69, Moorhead 57

Mayer-Lutheran 66, New Ulm Cathedral 45

Minneapolis Washburn 57, Minneapolis South 47

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 68, Sleepy Eye 64

Minnetonka 69, Chanhassen 59

Mountain Lake Co-op 47, Murray County Central 30

New Life Academy 82, Cristo Rey Jesuit 75

Nicollet 69, Madelia 67

North St. Paul 72, Hastings 67, OT

North Woods 72, Mountain Iron-Buhl 66

Owatonna 64, Mankato East 56

Pelican Rapids 76, Hawley 60

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Dover-Eyota 63

Princeton 65, Chisago Lakes 59

Red Wing 60, Faribault 35

Rochester Lourdes 61, Cannon Falls 49

Rocori 68, Becker 53

Sacred Heart 72, Ada-Borup 63

Schaeffer Academy 63, Houston 24

Simley 55, Hill-Murray 43

Stephen-Argyle 63, Northern Freeze 60, OT

Tartan 62, Mahtomedi 61

Virginia 76, Two Harbors 69

Wabasso 91, Springfield 67

West Central 63, Hillcrest Lutheran 58

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 72, Hills-Beaver Creek 53

Win-E-Mac 47, Bagley 31

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 31, Chatfield 24

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 67, Madelia 32

Brandon-Evansville 68, Rothsay 39

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 45

Byron 55, Caledonia 46

Cannon Falls 52, Kasson-Mantorville 50

Chanhassen 65, Bloomington Jefferson 57

Chatfield 56, Southland 43

Chisago Lakes 51, Princeton 40

Detroit Lakes 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Eden Prairie 92, Rochester Mayo 59

Fairmont 60, New Ulm 26

Fergus Falls 72, Bemidji 50

Fridley 84, Breck 56

Henning 64, Pine River-Backus 38

Henry Sibley 59, Hastings 43

Holy Family Catholic 72, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 59

Houston 72, Schaeffer Academy 19

Litchfield 56, St. James Area 35

Maranatha Christian 68, St. Paul Academy 59

Marshall 72, St. Peter 34

Mesabi East 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 49

Minneota 79, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 37

Owatonna 64, Mankato East 56

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Dover-Eyota 63

Proctor 65, Duluth East 61

Providence Academy 59, Minnehaha Academy 51

Red Lake County 75, Sacred Heart 52

Red Lake Falls 84, NCEUH 58

Red Wing 68, Rochester Century 37

Rochester John Marshall 59, Northfield 51

Rochester Lourdes 88, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

Simley 55, North St. Paul 15

Sleepy Eye 50, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 44

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 27

Springfield 58, Wabasso 47

St. Agnes 49, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39

Wadena-Deer Creek 58, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48

West Lutheran 46, PACT Charter 29

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 48, Murray County Central 42

Willmar 66, Big Lake 38

Zimmerman 89, Mound Westonka 72

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

