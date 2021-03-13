Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 104, St. Cloud Tech 72
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43, Holdingford 42
Austin 75, Rochester Mayo 63
Barnesville 67, Detroit Lakes 62
Blackduck 80, Pine River-Backus 71
Bloomington Jefferson 55, New Prague 37
Caledonia 88, Byron 76
Cambridge-Isanti 56, Big Lake 44
Cloquet 55, Grand Rapids 39
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Perham 55, OT
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 66, Nova Classical Academy 56
East Grand Forks 71, Thief River Falls 64
Edina 75, Blake 70
Elk River 62, Anoka 58
Fertile-Beltrami 85, Climax/Fisher 49
Frazee 95, Breckenridge 91, OT
Henning 78, Underwood 46
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 65, Breck 62
International Falls 76, Proctor 65
La Crescent 74, Fillmore Central 70
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 71, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20
Marshall 69, Moorhead 57
Mayer-Lutheran 66, New Ulm Cathedral 45
Minneapolis Washburn 57, Minneapolis South 47
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 68, Sleepy Eye 64
Minnetonka 69, Chanhassen 59
Mountain Lake Co-op 47, Murray County Central 30
New Life Academy 82, Cristo Rey Jesuit 75
Nicollet 69, Madelia 67
North St. Paul 72, Hastings 67, OT
North Woods 72, Mountain Iron-Buhl 66
Owatonna 64, Mankato East 56
Pelican Rapids 76, Hawley 60
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Dover-Eyota 63
Princeton 65, Chisago Lakes 59
Red Wing 60, Faribault 35
Rochester Lourdes 61, Cannon Falls 49
Rocori 68, Becker 53
Sacred Heart 72, Ada-Borup 63
Schaeffer Academy 63, Houston 24
Simley 55, Hill-Murray 43
Stephen-Argyle 63, Northern Freeze 60, OT
Tartan 62, Mahtomedi 61
Virginia 76, Two Harbors 69
Wabasso 91, Springfield 67
West Central 63, Hillcrest Lutheran 58
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 72, Hills-Beaver Creek 53
Win-E-Mac 47, Bagley 31
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 31, Chatfield 24
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 67, Madelia 32
Brandon-Evansville 68, Rothsay 39
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 45
Byron 55, Caledonia 46
Cannon Falls 52, Kasson-Mantorville 50
Chanhassen 65, Bloomington Jefferson 57
Chatfield 56, Southland 43
Chisago Lakes 51, Princeton 40
Detroit Lakes 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
Eden Prairie 92, Rochester Mayo 59
Fairmont 60, New Ulm 26
Fergus Falls 72, Bemidji 50
Fridley 84, Breck 56
Henning 64, Pine River-Backus 38
Henry Sibley 59, Hastings 43
Holy Family Catholic 72, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 59
Houston 72, Schaeffer Academy 19
Litchfield 56, St. James Area 35
Maranatha Christian 68, St. Paul Academy 59
Marshall 72, St. Peter 34
Mesabi East 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 49
Minneota 79, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 37
Owatonna 64, Mankato East 56
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Dover-Eyota 63
Proctor 65, Duluth East 61
Providence Academy 59, Minnehaha Academy 51
Red Lake County 75, Sacred Heart 52
Red Lake Falls 84, NCEUH 58
Red Wing 68, Rochester Century 37
Rochester John Marshall 59, Northfield 51
Rochester Lourdes 88, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46
Simley 55, North St. Paul 15
Sleepy Eye 50, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 44
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 27
Springfield 58, Wabasso 47
St. Agnes 49, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39
Wadena-Deer Creek 58, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48
West Lutheran 46, PACT Charter 29
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 48, Murray County Central 42
Willmar 66, Big Lake 38
Zimmerman 89, Mound Westonka 72
