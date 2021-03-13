Patterns emerge in jury screening for trial in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After the first week of jury selection in a former Minneapolis police officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death, patterns are emerging in the dismissal of potential jurors. The defense is striking people who tell the court they already have strong feelings about Derek Chauvin’s guilt. The prosecution, meanwhile, is blocking potential jurors who seem inclined to give police the benefit of the doubt — or who express misgivings about the Black Lives Matter movement. Though their targets are predictable, there’s an art to how both sides carry it out, with questions often aimed at removing a potentially bad juror for their side by unearthing biases that prompt the judge to dismiss them — thus saving their own limited strikes.