Health system investigates photos taken in operating room

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A hospital system in western Michigan has launched an investigation after photos posted on Instagram appeared to show doctors posing with fibrous tissue and an organ removed during an operation. WOOD-TV reports Saturday that a patient appears to be on an operating room table in the fibrous tissue photo. Members of the group behind the posts described themselves as 35 obstetrics and gynecology residents training at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. The health system, which has more than a dozen hospitals, said it has launched an investigation. Spectrum Health said in a statement to the television station that it was “disappointed to learn that surgical images were posted on an Instagram account used by a group of residents.”