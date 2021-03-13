Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
BOYS=
Breck 4, Orono 1
Marshall 8, Worthington 0
North Shore Storm 6, Proctor 4
Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 1, OT
Red Lake Falls 5, Lake of the Woods 1
Roseau 7, Brainerd 0
Southwest Christian/Richfield 6, South St. Paul 0
Windom 5, Luverne 4
Winona 8, La Crescent 1
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Duluth Denfeld vs. Duluth East, ppd. to Mar 12th.
Hermantown vs. Gentry, ccd.
GIRLS=
Andover 12, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 0
Apple Valley 4, Prior Lake 2
Austin 6, Winona 1
Dodge County 3, New Ulm 2
Edina 4, Blake 3, OT
Eveleth-Gilbert 2, Princeton 0
Fergus Falls 6, Bemidji 2
Holy Angels 4, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 2
Lakeville North 2, Eagan 1
Maple Grove 5, Centennial 2
Marshall 8, Worthington 0
New Prague 2, Owatonna 0
Orono 8, Blaine 0
Pine City 7, North Shore Storm 3
River Lakes 3, St. Cloud 1
Rochester Lourdes 15, Waseca 0
Simley 5, Hastings 0
Stillwater 8, White Bear Lake 1
Thief River Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 0
Warroad 3, Eden Prairie 1
