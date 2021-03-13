CVS Health, Goodrich join pharmacies administering vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — CVS Health and Goodrich Pharmacy have been added to the expanding network of pharmacies vaccinating Minnesotans across the state. The announcement Saturday by Gov. Tim Walz means Minnesota now has five pharmacies with dozens of locations participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Three CVS in-store pharmacies at Target stores in Duluth, Rochester and Eden Prairie will receive 3,510 vaccine doses this week. Goodrich Pharmacy will receive 1,170 vaccine doses this week. Appointments at CVS and Goodrich Pharmacy will become available in the coming days, and the locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible on the Vaccine Locator map.