Coronavirus pandemic casts long shadow over Dutch elections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch general election next week will center heavily on responses to the coronavirus pandemic that swept the globe, forcing far-reaching and increasingly unpopular lockdowns. Many voters approve of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s handling of the crisis but his popularity has waned in recent weeks. Rival parties are voicing criticism of his government’s tough lockdown ahead of three days of voting that start Monday. The leader of the largest opposition party has accused Rutte of “holding an entire country hostage in fear and captivity.” The party that wins the most seats will be first in line to try to form the next ruling coalition in the Netherlands.