Clocks spring forward, but temperatures fall back

Good news for late sunset lovers: it's time to spring forward Saturday night. That means 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3 a.m. Sunday. It also means later sunrises and later sunsets. Sunday's sunrise will be at 7:19 a.m. and Sunday's sunset will be 7:11 p.m., our first 7 p.m. sunset of the year.

Temperatures have definitely been feeling spring-like too. We made it to 60 for the second time this year in Eau Claire. Unfortunately, tomorrow won't be quite as warm, but temperatures will still be above average.

Overnight temperatures will also be above average, with a partly cloudy sky and lows near the freezing mark.

After winds lighten overnight, we will see a breeze pick up again Sunday, sustained between 10 and 20 mph out of the east.

Clouds will try to approach from the southwest Sunday, but high pressure over the Midwest will help slow their approach, keeping Sunday dry with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures across the Chippewa Valley will range from the mid 40s to lower 50s rather than the upper 50s many of us saw Saturday.

Clouds and precipitation chances will gradually make their way into the area by Monday, as winter makes a brief return.

Fortunately, totals do not look as impressive for us as they do for areas like southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa, but there is still the chance to see snow Monday with some accumulation possible. While most of the precipitation in our area is expected to fall as snow, there could also be some mixing.

Another system makes a pass at the area late Wednesday, but most of it should be a miss to the south for us.

Temperatures will still be spring-like through much of the upcoming week in the 40s and 50s.