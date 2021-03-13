Class of 92 land 1st Salford trophy but champ for only 1 day

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United’s famed “Class of ’92” are now title-winners again as co-owners of Salford City. Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs watched on at Wembley and Gary Neville provided television punditry as Salford beat Portsmouth in a penalty shootout to clinch the EFL Trophy on Saturday. Salford won’t get to hold onto the trophy for very long at all as this was last season’s delayed final. This season’s final is on Sunday and doesn’t involve Salford. So Salford will likely be the shortest champions in the history of a football competition at just one day.