City asks residents to remove personal items before cemetery clean-up

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have any sentimental items at your loved one's headstone in Eau Claire, you might want to retrieve those belongings before the city's semi-annual clean-up.

On Monday, March 15, cemetery staff will be cleaning up Forest Hill and Lakeview Cemeteries.

Parks, Forestry and Cemetery Manager Steve Plaza said metal pot holders can stay, but plastic plant holders will be recycled, and ceramic pots will be emptied and turned over.

American flags will stay up until the VFW and American Legion come two weeks before Memorial Day to replace all of them.

Plaza said Christmas wreaths are a common decoration they dispose of at these cleanups.

"In the spring of the year, we get a lot of Christmas wreaths that are up that we'd like to take down because we know a lot of families come in over Christmas and they might not live in town," Plaza said. "And they might stay up for a year or two years. So this is just a way of keeping our cemeteries clean and presentable throughout the entire year for everybody."

There is no fine for leaving items behind.

Staff members clean the cemeteries every March 15 and Oct. 15 as a courtesy. Decorations should be removed from grave sites by Sunday, March 14.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at (715) 839-5032.