Skip to Content

Anti-abortion bills abound; their fate in court is unknown

9:14 am National news from the Associated Press

At an intense pace, lawmakers in Republican-governed states are considering an array of tough anti-abortion restrictions they hope might reach the Supreme Court and win approval from its conservative majority. The goal is to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right to abortion. Already this year, a sweeping ban has been enacted in South Carolina, although it was swiftly blocked. It joins a batch of other near-total bans also blocked in the courts after their passage in 2019. It’s not clear if or when the Supreme Court might consider any of them.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content