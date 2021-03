MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points and Damian Lillard added 25 points and 10 assists as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-121. Enes Kanter had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Portland. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 34 points and 10 boards, while rookie Anthony Edwards scored 21. The Timberwolves have lost 14 of 16 and are 1-6 under new coach Chris Finch.