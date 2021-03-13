3 players in drug arrests suspended from Tennessee football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three University of Tennessee football players are facing an indefinite suspension from the team after campus police logs show they were arrested on misdemeanor charges related to drug possession and paraphernalia in a dorm. Campus police say Martavius French, Isaac Washington and Aaron Willis were among five people arrested for the March 9 incident at Stokely Hall on the Knoxville campus. Tennessee Athletics say those involved in the incident at the dorm have been suspended indefinitely pending further review by the university. It was not immediately clear if the players have retained attorneys.