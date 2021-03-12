Why Dunn County COVID vaccination rates appear low

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - COVID vaccination efforts have been underway in the Chippewa Valley for the last two months, but Dunn County appears to be lagging behind.

As of Friday, DHS data shows more than 13% of Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties' residents are fully vaccinated, as well as 16% of Pepin County's residents.

However, under 8% of Dunn County's population is fully vaccinated.

Dunn County Health Department director KT Gallagher said the two biggest factors that make their vaccination rate low are the county's demographics and when they entered the vaccination process.

Gallagher said Dunn County doesn't have as many health care workers or people who are 65 and older, who she says largely contributed to that first wave of vaccinations for other areas.

"Our job creators within Dunn County are often in that 1B eligibility essential workforce," Gallagher said. "So, our job creators are in the education sector, are in manufacturing. So we have some great job creators like 3M, Anderson, Phillips-Medisize, that are not currently eligible."

Gallagher added they didn't receive their first Pfizer vaccine until mid-January.

The Dunn County Health Department currently administers an average of 350 COVID shots per week.