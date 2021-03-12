Vatican low on reserves to cover deficit, seeking donations

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is warning that it has nearly depleted its financial reserves from past donations to cover budget deficits over recent years. The Vatican has released its 2021 budget and urged continued giving from the faithful to keep the Holy See afloat and Pope Francis’ ministry going. The Vatican is predicting a 50 million euro budget deficit this year. It has been trying to show greater transparency about its finances in a bid to reassure donors that their money is being well spent, following years of mismanagement that is currently the focus of a Vatican corruption investigation. Francis’ economy minister says the Vatican achieved significant cost-cutting in 2020.