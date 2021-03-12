UWEC women’s hockey routs UW-Superior, moves on to O’Brien Cup Finals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire's Women's Hockey team won game one of the O'Brien Cup semifinals thanks to three goals in the third period, and Friday they looked to carry over that momentum into game two.

They did just that, scoring eight goals in the game in a dominant performance to move on to the championship series.

Blugold players say they felt like they were on another level of chemistry throughout the beatdown.

"I think everybody just had it in their mindset that we have to play our Blugold game to get this done," said Samantha Scherling, who scored twice against UW-Superior. "We were all on the same page throughout the whole team."

The Blugolds' opponent has been decided, and the top seeded teams will clash for the O'Brien Cup. Second-seed UW-River Falls will travel to Hobbs for game one of the best-of-three series Monday, with game time to be announced.