Union seeks vote of 87 workers at Nissan Tennessee plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A union wants to hold a vote for representation of 87 workers out of thousands at the Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Tennessee. The company opposes the push by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers because the effort doesn’t stretch more broadly across the workforce at the Smyrna plant, about 25 miles from Nashville. The union says an overwhelming majority of the highly specialized tool and die maintenance technicians have signaled support for unionization. The company argues the subset of workers isn’t distinct enough and needs to include 4,300 production and maintenance workers. Workers in Smyrna rejected a plantwide union under the United Auto Workers in 2001 and 1989.