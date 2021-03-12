UN increases Central African Republic force by nearly 3,700

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved an increase of nearly 3,700 military and police to the U.N. peacekeeping force in Central African Republic to help reverse the deteriorating security situation in the conflict-torn nation where violence has increased since last December’s presidential election. A council resolution, adopted Friday by a vote of 14-0 with Russia abstaining, will bring the ceiling for military personnel to 14,400 and for police to 3,020. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recommended the increase last month saying the Central African Republic is at “a critical juncture.” Mineral-rich CAR has faced deadly inter-religious and inter-communal fighting since 2013.