Trials set for Eau Claire murder suspects

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Trials were set on Friday for the two men accused of murdering an Eau Claire man last March.

Joe Moya and Juan Olivarez pleaded not guilty to the charge of first degree intentional homicide. They are charged in the shooting death of Edwin Garcia-Smith on Kappus Drive.

An 8-day trial will begin December 13, 2020, for Moya. As for Olivarez, an 8-day trial date was set for February 7, 2021. A third suspect, Ian Kerns, died after being charged.

Related Story: 3 charged with homicide in connection to Eau Claire murder, 2 in custody