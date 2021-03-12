Skip to Content

Trials set for Eau Claire murder suspects

9:20 pm Crime & CourtsLocal NewsTop Stories
Kappus-Homicide-Moya-Olivarez-PLASMA-860x484

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Trials were set on Friday for the two men accused of murdering an Eau Claire man last March.

Joe Moya and Juan Olivarez pleaded not guilty to the charge of first degree intentional homicide. They are charged in the shooting death of Edwin Garcia-Smith on Kappus Drive.

An 8-day trial will begin December 13, 2020, for Moya. As for Olivarez, an 8-day trial date was set for February 7, 2021. A third suspect, Ian Kerns, died after being charged.

Related Story: 3 charged with homicide in connection to Eau Claire murder, 2 in custody

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

More Stories

Skip to content