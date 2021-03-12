Trial date delayed in case against former Altoona superintendent

(WQOW) - Friday, a federal judge agreed to a request from Dan Peggs' lawyers not to set a trial date for him.

Peggs is the former superintendent for the School District of Altoona. He was charged last year with sex trafficking a minor and producing child pornography.

Peggs' lawyers said they just learned there are 500 additional videos in evidence that they must review, along with thousands of text messages. They also plan to file motions concerning whether the complaining witness is actually a minor, and a motion challenging evidence they claimed was collected using a warrant that was granted based on a false statement.

Another hearing is set for June.