Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret

NEW YORK (AP) — An investigation into the official response to Daniel Prude’s police suffocation death last year in Rochester, New York, is faulting the city’s mayor and former police chief for keeping critical details of the case secret for months and lying to the public about what they knew. Rochester’s city council commissioned the report and made it public Friday. The report said Mayor Lovely Warren lied in September when she said she only learned in August that officers had physically restrained Prude during the March 23, 2020 encounter. Warren was told that day, the report said. A special counsel to the city administration disputed claims Warren had lied.