Parents, fans attend first UWEC softball game to allow fans this season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A last minute schedule change to the Blugolds softball schedule is bringing the team home for the weekend.

The team's weekend matches were scheduled to be in the Twin Cities, but the unseasonably warm temperatures allowed grounds crews to get Bollinger Fields ready to play early this year.

The university is now allowing spectators to attend spring sports, and dozens of them showed up for the action after the surprise announcement.

"We had no idea until yesterday that there was going to be a live home game," said Chris Carlucci, a parent of one of the players. "My wife and I dropped everything we were doing, made plans to drive on up to Eau Claire this morning, and tomorrow's our 22-year wedding anniversary, so we're spending it here watching Blugold softball."

"It's really special for the girls," said Kim Sillman, a parent of a player. "They're adversity warriors, they had to go without the season last year, and being able to see them out on the field is awesome."

The fans got great action Friday, the Blugolds took the win in game 1 of the doubleheader vs. Bethel (MN) with an 8-7 victory in 10 innings. In the second game, the Blugolds fell 9-2.