Nonprofits hail anti-poverty aspects of COVID relief measure

Nonprofit advocates have hailed Congress’ passage of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief measure that has the potential to lift millions of people out of poverty at a scale not seen since the New Deal. The legislation, signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, expands a key loan program for nonprofits, boosts AmeriCorps funding and enacts or expands several programs aimed at providing direct relief to individuals. Independent Sector, an advocacy coalition of foundations and nonprofits, said the bill “contains important and hard-fought victories for the nonprofit sector and the people we serve during Covid-19 and these challenging economic times.”