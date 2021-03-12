Mom, kids found in Colorado wilderness after 1-year-old dies

CRAIG, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado say a woman and her children who were stranded for two nights in the northwestern Colorado wilderness were found Thursday by aircraft after the 1-year-old daughter died. KCNC-TV reported that the Moffat County sheriff’s office said 36-year-old Kaylee Messerly and her 3-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital with exposure-related injuries. The 1-year-old daughter died before the family was found. Lt. Chip McIntyre said an unidentified oil field employee, who was not identified, discovered the woman’s vehicle stuck in mud and snow and called authorities. McIntyre said a search was launched immediately and the mother and her children were found about a mile away. Deputies are still investigating.