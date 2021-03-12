Memo banning Afghan girls singing prompts #IAmMySong protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan education ministry memo banning girls 12 years old and older from singing at public school functions is causing a social media stir. The ministry says it’s a mistake but #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive. A ministry spokeswoman says the directive, which went to all school districts in Kabul, was rescinded because its authors misunderstood the purpose, which was to ban girls and boys from participating in public events because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new directive went out, banning both boys and girls from singing.