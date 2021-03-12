Man charged in NJ slaying, questioned in 4 deaths extradited

WOODSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A man who is a person of interest in the death of his ex-wife and three others in New Mexico has been extradited to New Jersey for a separate murder investigation. Sean Lannon was arrested in St. Louis on Wednesday morning after a manhunt stretching from New Jersey to Missouri ended when he was arrested driving a car stolen from the New Jersey victim. Authorities say that Lannon was processed this morning and is now in custody at Salem County Correctional Facility. Lannon is scheduled to appear Saturday in court by video. It could not be immediately determined whether Lannon has retained legal counsel.