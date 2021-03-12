Longtime Eau Claire teacher charged with repeated sexual assault of a child

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Mondovi man and longtime area teacher, has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a child.

That charge was filed in Eau Claire County Court on Friday against Roger Sahs, 72.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman came forward in October 2020 to report the assaults she said started when she was 7 years old.

She said Sahs would make her sit on his lap in his hot tub and would fondle her. She said during a sleepover at his house she woke up to find him on top of her.

She said she felt "scared and angry" each time he touched her.

Another girl told investigators he would rub her inner thigh next to her swimsuit when they were both in the hot tub.

Sahs denied the allegations when questioned by detectives, saying things like "no way, absolutely not," "I would never do that, that's made up" and "I think pedophiles are scum."

Sahs previously taught school at Eau Claire Memorial and McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls and was a substitute teacher in the Eau Claire School District this winter. The victims were not students in the districts.

The Eau Claire Area School District sent News 18 the following statement:

“On Friday afternoon, we learned that Roger Sahs has been charted with repeated sexual assault of a child. Mr. Sahs is a former staff member who worked at Memorial High School from 1973 to 2003. He also has been a teacher in other districts in our region. He most recently was a substitute teacher at the middle and high school levels in the Eau Claire Area School District, subbing eight days this 2020-21 school year. He passed a criminal background check before becoming a substitute. Despite being informed by the Sheriff’s Office that the alleged crimes did not involve ECASD students, when we learned of his arrest, we immediately removed Mr. Sahs from our substitute teaching list. He will not be allowed on school property. We will continue to assist local law enforcement officers in their investigation in any way we can. The safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority.” Eau Claire Area School District

McDonell released this statement to News 18: