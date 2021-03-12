Lambeau Field to become COVID-19 vaccination site

GREEN BAY (WKOW) - Lambeau Field will become a COVID-19 vaccination site in partnership with Bellin Health and Brown County beginning March 17.

The Green Bay Packers announced the site in a press release Friday morning.

The vaccination clinic will operate in the stadium's atrium but may expand to other areas of the complex as vaccine supply and the weather change.

Given enough vaccine, the site will be able to vaccinate 6,000 people per week, the press release said. The clinic could expand to vaccinate up to 10,000 people per week.

"This is a true community effort to get shots in arms, and we couldn’t ask for better partners in this effort than Brown County Public Health and the Green Bay Packers," said Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske. "We want to make it as easy as possible for all who are eligible to get vaccinated, which ultimately will be our ticket out of this pandemic and back to our normal lives."

Appointments will be required to get vaccinated at the stadium, the press release said. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Those eligible to get the vaccine can call (920) 445-7313 to add their names to an appointment waitlist.

On March 29, state health officials will begin allowing people with a number of health conditions to begin getting the vaccine.

The Lambeau site will replace a vaccination site on the Bellin Health Ashwaubenon clinic campus.

