Kenyan police believe man who shot 2 dead was an extremist

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s head of criminal investigations says police now believe that a man who grabbed a gun from a police officer and shot randomly at people a week ago, killing two and seriously wounding six, is likely an Islamic extremist. George Kinoti asked the public to help identify the man, who was later killed by a mob when he ran out of bullets, as police have been unable to trace his background. No one has come to claim the man’s body, he said. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, but since 2011 Kenya has experienced numerous terrorist attacks from the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group that is based in Somalia.