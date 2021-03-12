Iraqi woman who met the pope sees little chance for change

BAGHDAD (AP) — She is an Iraqi Christian whose personal tragedy deeply resonated with Pope Francis during his historic visit to the town of Qaraqosh, once under the reign of terror by Islamic State militants. But just a few days after the pontiff’s visit last weekend, Doha Sabah Abdallah says the realities for Christians in Iraq will be very difficult to change, with a myriad of challenges remaining. She says “the pope doesn’t have Moses’ staff, he can’t part the seas and solve our very difficult problems.” The pontiff heard Abdallah’s testimony at a church ceremony in Qaraqosh on Sunday. On the plane back to Rome, he said it had “touched me most.”