Iran reports attack on its cargo vessel in Mediterranean Sea

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says an Iranian cargo vessel was targeted this week in a “terrorist attack” in the Mediterranean Sea. Friday’s report says there were no casualties in the explosion. The report quoted the spokesman for the state shipping line as saying that Wednesday’s attack damaged Shahr-e Kord, a commercial vessel traveling to Europe. An “explosives device” damaged the hull of the ship and set off a small fire that was quickly extinguished. The report said the ship would continue on its path following a damage assessment, without providing more details.