Hunt for vaccine slots often leads through scheduling maze

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine deployment has exposed technology shortcomings across the nation’s fragmented public health systems. Millions of Americans have been frustrated to discover that the road to a shot often leads through a maze of scheduling systems. Some vaccine seekers spend days or weeks trying to book online appointments. Even those who get a coveted slot can still be stymied by pages of forms or websites that slow to a crawl and crash. A lack of investment in local health tracking systems has also left officials without a full picture of who has been vaccinated.