Historic Chippewa County bridge will be torn down

Cobban, Wis. (WQOW) - A century-old bridge that was set to be given away for free will now be demolished.

Last fall, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation was trying to give away the Cobban bridge - as long as its news owner could move it to a new location and preserve it.

Construction on a new bridge is set to be built next year.

Local farmers moved the Yellow River Bridge to Cobban back in 1918 to make room for what is now Lake Wissota, and it has stood ever since.

Chuck Nagle started the Cobban Preservation Inc. because he wanted to Cobban to "keep some of its history," and he thinks the Chippewa County Highway Department did not keep up its end of an agreement they made.

"We had a written commitment from the Chippewa County Highway Department," Nagle said. "If we removed the upright - only the iron - took it off of the river, that they would reimburse us $350,000 to $400,000."

Nagle says the Cobban Bridge Preservation group plans to erect a six-foot tall marker that states why the bridge was not saved.

The Chippewa County Highway Department did not respond to our request for comment.