Hawaii town blocked by landslide launches makeshift ferry

HONOLULU (AP) — Volunteers on Kauai’s north shore in Hawaii have launched a makeshift ferry service across a river after a landslide along a two-lane highway cut several towns off from the rest of the island. The boats are taking people across the river to jobs, get medical care and helping deliver taro, the region’s major crop. Officials hope to reopen at least one lane of the highway for emergency purposes on Tuesday, but the outlook is uncertain. Multiple landslides three years ago cut off a similar section for 14 months. This year, one big landslide hit further down the road, blocking off an even bigger portion of the island.