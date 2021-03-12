Girl Scout Day celebrates organization’s 109th birthday

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Friday was Girl Scout Day and local troop members are celebrating the nonprofit's 109th birthday.

March 12 commemorates the day in 1912 when Juliette Gordon Low officially registered the organization's first 18 girl members in Savannah, Georgia.

To celebrate, area Girl Scouts made around 400 care packages for hospital workers.

Elizabeth Thompson, 10, has been a Girl Scout in Troop 3411 for the last five years and she says she loves Girl Scouts because she gets to go on trips and spend time outdoors.

"I think Girl Scout Day is a big deal because it celebrates what we Girl Scouts, what we girls can do," Thompson said. "Some boys think we can't do that much, but we can do a lot. We can do anything they can do."

One of their traditions is cookie season.

Troop leaders say there will be a cookie booth at Festival Foods on Mall Drive until 7 p.m. Friday and another one Saturday at the Lake Wissota Family Fare from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find out where to buy Girl Scout cookies here, by calling 1-800-246-4171 or by downloading the cookie booth finder app.