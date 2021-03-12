Garza leads No. 5 Iowa past Wisconsin in Big Ten tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points, Joe Wieskamp made two key baskets late and No. 5 Iowa fended off Wisconsin 62-57 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The third-seeded Hawkeyes rallied from a six-point halftime deficit behind Garza. Their all-time leading scorer dominated inside, making 10 of 15 field goals and 4 of 5 free throws. Iowa advanced to face third-ranked Illinois in Saturday’s semifinals. D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 19 points. The Badgers came into the tournament having lost five of six.