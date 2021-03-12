Favorable outlook for rivers staying within their banks

Friday was the coldest day since March 1 when the high was just 24 degrees. While there were mid 40s south of Eau Claire, Eau Claire just managed to hit 40. Temperatures north of highway 64 struggled to get past the mid 30s.

It was another dry day, with just over one quarter inch of rainfall this week from the Wednesday system in Eau Claire, though areas to the northwest did get closer to an inch of rain. Still, ground conditions are dry. This is good news for the river flood outlook this spring.

The first thing we look at when forecasting if rivers could exceed their banks is what their current level is. All area rivers are below flood stage, and just a few spots are in the action stage, with no indication that they will rise to or above flood stage in the near future.

Next, we evaluate ground conditions because that determines both how much water could make it into the rivers and streams as well as the ability for the ground to soak up water. We do not have any snow cover in Eau Claire and there's only a little bit of snow further north. In addition, our warm and dry pattern recently means that the ground is dry and able to soak up any more melting or rain that may fall.

The only question mark goes in the future precipitation category, but it will take a lot of heavy rain in a short period of time for that to become an issue given the good conditions of the other variables.

It'll be another cool and dry night into Saturday morning, but a WSW breeze of 5-15 mph along with abundant sunshine will warm Western Wisconsin into the mid to upper 50s, possibly even near or above 60 for Eau Claire and areas to the south.

Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins. This is also the time of year to check and change your smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries.

Sunday will see more clouds and a wind shift, and both will contribute to temps topping out about ten degrees cooler than Saturday. Still, highs near 50 are still about ten degrees above average. The wind will be out of a cooler direction out of the east-northeast and a bit stronger at 10-20 mph.

Monday has the coldest high of the forecast as a low pressure system brings chances for snow and wintry mix, which will end by early Tuesday morning.

Another system looks to pass to our south on Wednesday afternoon/overnight, though there is a slight chance that it shifts north and affects the Chippewa Valley.