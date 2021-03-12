Families of Black males killed by police want sheriff out

SEATTLE (AP) — Relatives of Black males who have been shot and killed by law enforcment officers called Friday for the resignation of King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht for what they say is “her failure to treat racism with the seriousness it requires in her position.” The group, which asked King County Executive Dow Constantine and the Metropolitan King County Council to support its demand, also called for the firing of sheriff’s Capt. Todd Miller, who was leading a sting in which a fatal shooting occurred. Johanknecht said she will not resign. A Sheriff’s Office spokesman told The Associated Press that Miller would not be commenting Friday.