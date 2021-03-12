Eau Claire North football takes field for first week of spring practices

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- When you think of football weather, it's cold, it's windy, and maybe there's some snow, but temperatures are warming up just in time for the start of spring football.

Eau Claire North's football squad is out under the sun for their first week of practice ahead of the alternate spring season, and players and coaches feel like they haven't missed a beat.

"Honestly it's just great to get back out here with the kids after all those extra months off," said Huskies head coach Andy Jarzynski. "It's nice and warm relatively speaking to what it could be, and I think the kids are just really excited to get back at it."

"I'm just excited to have a season really," said Nathan Schindler, Huskies senior defensive lineman. "It still feels like football so I'm excited."

The huskies have two weeks to prepare, they kick off the season March 26 at Superior.