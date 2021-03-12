Doctor points to correlation between COVID and insomnia

(WQOW) - Daylight saving is just a day away and those who are already having trouble sleeping could suffer more.

On top of that, a doctor News 18 spoke to says there is a correlation between insomnia and COVID even if you haven't had it.

Pablo Castillo is a neurophysicist and neurologist with the Mayo Clinic.

He calls it "carona-somnia" when people are too worried about the virus to sleep. Not sleeping can also affect how people fight COVID.

Castillo points out recent studies show lack of sleep can potentially reduce a person's antibody response to vaccination.

"You don't have full activation of the melanopsin system because you are indoor most of the time. You will be more prone to anxiety and depression. There are studies showing that the majority of people who have COVID, regardless of severity, develop brain fog. They also develop poor sleep quality," Castillo said.

Castillo added there is a connection between insomnia and increased susceptibility to infectious disease and sleep is crucial in strengthening a person's immune system.