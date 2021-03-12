Cyprus pulls back on wider easing of COVID-19 restrictions

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has put the brakes on a wider loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by keeping middle school students at home for two more weeks as the infection rate remains high partly because of how widespread the U.K. variant has become. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told reporters on Friday that results from samples sent to Europe’s disease prevention and control center indicate that over a quarter of coronavirus infections in Cyprus are attributed to the faster-spreading U.K. variant. Ioannou said infections continue to be high among families, co-workers in both the public and private sectors, as well as in primary schools.