Cyprus peace group condemns arrests over ‘Love Erdogan’ sign

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Left-wing peace organizations on both side of Cyprus’ ethnic divide have condemned the arrest in the breakaway north of four Turkish Cypriot activists for allegedly damaging signs that professed adoration for Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan. The Cyprus Peace Council umbrella group said in a statement Friday that the arrest of four Sol Hareket movement members is part of an attempt to “muzzle our Turkish Cypriot compatriots for their political beliefs.” The activists were charged and released. Turkish Cypriot media reported that police made the arrests after the local youth wing of Turkey’s ruling AKP party filed a complaint to police about damage to signs reading in English: “Love Erdogan.”