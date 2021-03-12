COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are falling again as the nation recovers from the devastating winter surge. New coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have plummeted since January. But the decline in deaths hasn’t been quite as steep. Now, after weeks of hovering around 2,000 daily deaths, that figure has dropped to about 1,400 U.S. lives lost each day. Most forecasts show coronavirus deaths falling further in coming weeks, as more people are vaccinated. While encouraged by the trend, public health experts worry that a pandemic-weary public will let down its guard too soon. And they’re monitoring the spread of worrisome new versions of the virus.