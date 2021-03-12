Myanmar court extends detention of AP journalist

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A court in Myanmar has extended the pretrial detention of an Associated Press journalist arrested while covering demonstrations against the military’s seizure of power last month. The lawyer for Thein Zaw said Friday that the court ordered him held until the next hearing on March 24. He is facing a charge that could send him to prison for three years. Thein Zaw was one of nine media workers taken into custody on Feb. 27 in Yangon and has been held without bail. At least 38 journalists have been detained since the military takeover on Feb. 1. The German news agency dpa says a Polish journalist working for it was arrested in eastern Myanmar on Thursday.