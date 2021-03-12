Could solitary confinement on Rikers Island be laid to rest?

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have unveiled reforms they claim add up to a groundbreaking ban on solitary confinement on Rikers Island. Keeping violent prisoners in isolation for long stretches has been standard procedure for decades at Rikers. It’s of the world’s largest jails. A new provision would require inmates who have been removed from the general population to be out of their cells at least 10 hours a day. The proposals have been greeted with an announcement that was greeted with skepticism by a guard union and public defenders.