Brazil reaches deal for 10 million shots of Russian vaccine

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal government says it has reached a deal to purchase 10 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, though the shot is yet to be approved by the South American nation’s health agency. The Brazilian Health Ministry said on Twitter Friday that the jabs will be imported by União Química, a company with experience based on other medical products. Brazil’s government expects to receive 400,000 shots in April, 2 million in May and another 7.6 million by June. The ministry said it would also evaluate possible production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil.